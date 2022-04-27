Sara Ali Khan And Farah Khan Channel Their Inner Poet In Latest 'Hara Hara' Video; Watch

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan is very active on her social media handle and often shares hilarious videos to keep her fans entertained. Sara's social media account is arguably a visual treat for her fans.

The actor is well known for her funny Shayaris and the iconic 'Namaste Darshakon' series. Keeping up with the trajectory, Sara yet again took to her Instagram and shared a funny video with filmmaker Farah Khan, where the two are seen twinning in 'Hara Hara' outfits.

Sara Ali Khan shares a funny video with Farah Khan

On Wednesday, actor Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video featuring Farah Khan. In the video, the two stars are seen twinning in neon coloured outfits. The Atrangi Re actor is seen donned in a neon green crop top and blue ripped denim, Farah Khan, on the other hand, opted for a neon and lilac coloured semi-formal dress.

The clip opens with Sara's iconic lines “Namaste Dasrshakon, I’m Sara,” then Farah comes in the frame saying, “and I am Farah”. Sara then adds, “We are shooting in Mud where the water is Khara (Salty) and we both have worn “Hara Hara (green)”, after which Sara says “Farah ma’am, jaldi chalo baj rahe hain nearly barah (it is about to clock 12).”

Farah responds by saying, “But let’s sing your father’s song first Dil Hara Re”, after which Sara is seen leaving the frame and waving at the camera. Reportedly, the two visited the sets of the stand-up comedy Khatra Khatra Khatra hosted by Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Sharing the hilarious video, Sara captioned the post as "Miss Green. With the Dancing Queen. We’re matching, we’re Rangeen. Yeh shots ke between. It’s time to be fun and Haseen."

Sara Ali Khan grooves to Samundar mein Nahake

Earlier, the actor shared a video on her Instagram handle, wherein she is seen dancing on the beach wearing a black dress and a denim jacket. In the video, hairstylist Sanky Evrus can also be seen grooving along with the actor. Sharing the video, Sara captioned the post as “Namak mein Chamak, Thumak Thumak,” with a few dancing emojis.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95