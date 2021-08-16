Sara Ali Khan & Jeh Have Eyes Fixed On Each Other In A Heartwarming Birthday Wish For Saif

On Saif Ali Khan's 51st birthday, one might have got the best glimpse of his son Jeh on social media. While the actor's wife Kareena Kapoor Khan has shied away from revealing the face of the little one, the child's half-sister Sara Ali Khan presented him more clearly on social media. Jeh grabbed eyeballs as Sara called her father her 'superhero' in a heartwarming birthday wish on Instagram.

Sara Ali Khan's birthday wish for Saif Ali Khan featuring Jeh

In a photo shared on Instagram, a smiling Sara had her eyes fixed on Jeh, sitting in his mother Kareena's arms and looking almost bewilderedly at his sister as Saif had the trio in his arms. There was also a cake ahead of them, decked with candles. However, the picture was not the birthday celebrations for Saif, but for Sara.

In the next picture of the post, one could see the Omkara star holding a 'Happy Birthday Sara' balloon with the birthday girl holding the cake in her hand. Sara had celebrated her birthday four days ago, on August 12.

She called Saif her 'smartest friend', 'best conversationalist', 'coolest travel buddy' and 'one of the biggest support systems' as she showered her love on him.

The pictures were taken before Kareena, Saif, Jeh and their elder son Taimur left for the Maldives where they are holidaying as a part of Saif's birthday celebrations.

Kareena sent out a heartwarming birthday wish from the venue, along with the first picture on social media of the four of them together. Jeh could be seen playing in the background, with the stunning locales also visible in the background. Earlier this week, his face was captured well for the first time

'Saifeena' were seen enjoying some pool time in the other picture of the post. The Jab We Met star called her husband the love of her life. "To eternity and beyond with you is all I want", was her sweet message for her.

Among the other wishes for the birthday boy, was from his sisters Saba Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, who posted throwback pictures and love-filled words on Instagram.

