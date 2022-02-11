Last Updated:

Sara Ali Khan & Kangana Ranaut Flaunt Their Athleisure Looks Post Pilates Session

Sara Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut were spotted at their casual best as they stepped out from their Pilates session in Mumbai recently. Take a look.

Kriti Nayyar
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan sported a black tee and shorts as she stepped out from her Pilates session. Her statement handbag surely stole the show

Kangana Ranaut
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kangana Ranaut was also spotted with Sara, and rocked the 'casual yet comfy' look in a simple white and blue top

Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut
Image: Varinder Chawla

The two stars were seen chatting and shedding smiles as they got papped outside the Pilates studio. 

Sara Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut
Image: Varinder Chawla

Clad in masks, the actors made sure to adhere to the COVID-19 safety norms. While Kangana tucked her hair loosely, Sara sported a braided hairstyle. 

Sara Ali Khan
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara rocked her casual wear with a 'Chakachak' sleeveless top, while opting for similar coloured flats and shorts. 

Sara Ali Khan
Image: Varinder Chawla

The Atrangi Re star also flaunted her beautiful multicoloured tote bag as she stepped inside her car. 

