Sara Ali Khan, who marked her debut in Bollywood in 2018 with the notable movie Kedarnath, has gained massive love and appreciation for her stellar acting skills. As the actor gears up for her upcoming movies, she recently reflected on how she is constantly evolving and how she shares a special bond with her parents.

Sara Ali Khan reveals she is a girl who keeps surprising herself

During a recent interaction with Elle India, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her bond with her parents, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and mentioned how she hates living away from her mother while shooting. She even mentioned that she was a girl who was constantly evolving and added that she was someone who goes to a temple and wears a bikini on a beach, while asserting that she will keep surprising herself and others.

She said, "Sara Ali Khan is constantly evolving. The girl going to a temple is the same girl wearing bikinis at the beach is the same girl who hates living away from her mother for 45 days while shooting. She will keep surprising you, because she is still surprising herself."

Moreover, Sara even mentioned how she visits her parents every summer to watch The Broadway and the London Theatre versions of The Lion King. Adding to it, she also revealed that they even visited Rome and Florence together and went to every museum in the city as her father was extremely interested in history.

“Every summer, I used to go with my parents to watch The Broadway and the London Theatre versions of The Lion King. Some might consider me crazy for watching the same play over and over again, but I might go again this week. Growing up, I realised that my father was extremely interested in history. We visited Rome and Florence together and went to every museum in the city. We are both always curious and that’s really all it takes—you should want to know,” she added.

Sara was last seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in Anand L Rai’s romantic film Atrangi Re. The actor will next be seen with Vicky Kaushal in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film. The movie will mark the leading duo's first collaboration with each other. Moreover, Sara also has the Pawan Kirpalani directorial project, Gaslight in which she will be sharing the screen with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95