Sara Ali Khan Bags Her Next Movie; To Be Based On 1942 Quit India Movement: Report

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan has a couple of movies lined up in the pipeline, including Laxman Utekar's untitled film opposite Vicky Kaushal and Gaslight alongside Vikrant Massey.

Now, the rumour mill has it that the Kedarnath star has bagged yet another project which will be directed by Kanan Iyer, as per Pinkvilla. It is important to note that Sara Ali Khan and Kanan Iyer have neither denied nor confirmed the news as of yet.

Will Sara Ali Khan star in Kanan Iyer's next venture?

If the Pinkvilla report is to be believed, then Sara Ali Khan's movie will be based on the famous 1942 Quit India movement. Seemingly, the Kedarnath actor will play the female lead in the film, while details of the male counterpart remain unknown. The report by Pinkvilla further claimed that the movie will be bankrolled under the banner of Dharma Productions. However, the production house has not issued any official statement announcing the same. Further details about the cast and crew of the film will become clear when the makers directly comment on it.

On January 27, Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal wrapped up the shooting of their upcoming movie. Although the title of this Laxman Utekar film has not been finalised yet, Vicky Kaushal said, “Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!!”

Meanwhile, even Sara Ali Khan shared a lengthy note on social media to thank the makers of the movie. For director Laxman Utekar, the youngster wrote, “It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better.”

On the other hand, Sara had something special to say about co-star Vicky Kaushal. She articulated, “@vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you. (sic)”

(Image: @saraalikhan95/Instagram)