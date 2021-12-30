Sara Ali Khan Bids Adieu To 2021; Shares Moments That Made Her Feel The 'most Alive'

Actor Sara Ali Khan is currently riding the success of her latest romantic drama Atrangi Re directed by celebrated filmmaker Aanand L Rai. Also starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, the film emerged as one of the biggest films on the digital platform owing to its record-setting opening weekend on Disney+Hotstar. Finishing the year with a successful film is not the only thing memorable to the actor as she recently shared a video revealing other moments of the year 2021 that will be etched in her memories.

With the entire world preparing to welcome the new year, many are bidding a sweet adieu to the year 2021 by sharing some of the most memorable moments of the year. Actor Sara Ali Khan is no exception as she took to her Instagram on December 30 to share her 2021 rewind. She shared the video with the caption, ''Moments of 2021 that made me feel most alive'' and added a bunch of fun emojis.

The video included some of the best moments from her travel diaries across the world. From snowy mountains to peaceful sunsets at the beach, the actor looked back at her most memorable adventures of the year along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor has shared photos from her vacation on her Instagram on several occasions.

On the work front, the actor remained absent from the big screen this year and ended the year with the Aanand L Rai directorial blockbuster Atrangi Re. The 26-year-old actor played the role of Rinku, a bubbly and frivolous young girl embroiled in a love triangle with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar's characters. The film received critical acclaim for its mature and unique take on love while Sara Ali Khan was applauded for her stellar performance.

Responding to the love and appreciation she received for the film, Sara shared a goofy picture of her character by writing, ''This photo accurately depicts how I’m feeling after getting so much ❤️ for Atrangi Re 💃💃💃 (The second photo is just my mandatory Taj Mahal posed picture 🤪)'' She also penned a sweet note for the team and the cast by writing, ''If I try to write an apt caption for this I’ll be sobbing again and I think last evening saw enough of that. So all I will say is THANK YOU to the whole cast and crew of this film for giving me a lifetime of memories. 🤗🤗🤗To the only good thing that happened to me in 2020.

