Sara Ali Khan Celebrates 1 Month Of 'Atrangi Re'; Says 'Rinku Will Forever Be Part Of Me'

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who has found her footing in Bollywood with a bunch of successful films like Simmba, Kedarnath and more, recently earned praises from fans and critics alike for her performance in the Aanand L Rai directorial venture Atrangi Re. Also starring seasoned actors Dhanush and Akshay Kumar, the young actor managed to stand out in her film through her natural charm and stellar performance. Depicting a tale of an unusual love triangle, the film emerged as one of the biggest successes of the year on the OTT platform.

Marking the success of the film on its one-month anniversary, Sara Ali Khan got candid about how close her character named Rinku was to her. She also shared a post on her Instagram to congratulate the team as she wrote, ''Happy one month team #AtrangiRe. Feeling beyond #Chakachak''.

Sara Ali Khan on one month of Atrangi Re

In an interview with ANI, the 26-year-old actor talked about the overwhelming support and love the film has been receiving. She said, ''I cannot believe, it's already been a month since Atrangi Re released.. it's definitely overwhelming to see so much love pouring in for the film till now. The film and my character, Rinku, will forever be a part of me somewhere. It has given me a lifetime of memories and will always remain super special. The feedback I have been receiving is humbling and truly motivating, and I'm nothing but grateful for it.''

Earlier, in an interview with PTI, the young actor talked about her character, Rinku, by stating, ''My favourite thing about this character is that she is saying verbally strong, assertive and confident things but in her soul is a very young child like innocence.'' She also reflected on getting the opportunity to play a meaty character by saying, ''It is not very often that you come across something like this. When she says that, ‘What if a girl gets two (men)?', she is not preachy and she is not starting a feminist 'andolan'''

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped up filming for her upcoming untitled venture with Vicky Kaushal in Madhya Pradesh. The movie is helmed by Laxman Utekar and more details about the film are expected to be disclosed soon.

(With Inputs from agencies)

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SARAALIKHAN95