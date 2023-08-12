Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Birthday With Amrita Singh, Ibrahim Ali Khan | Watch

Sara Ali Khan, who turned a year older today (August 12), had a midnight bash at her house in Mumbai. The actress rang in her 28th birthday in the company of her mother, Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and friends. Now, offering a glimpse into her birthday celebrations, the actress has re-shared her friends' posts on social media.

3 things you need to know

Sara Ali Khan was born on August 12, 1995.

Her stepmother Kareena Kapoor has shared a throwback picture to wish the actress.

The actress was last seen in a cameo appearance in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Sara Ali Khan cuts cake with her family

On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram handle to re-share the birthday wishes she has been receiving from her friends. In one of the reels, she is cutting her cake along with her mother and brother and singing the birthday song.

However, in the next reel, she gets scared by the sparkling candles on the cake. In the video, she is happily seeing the cake when the candles light up. The text on the video reads, "Ye ladki kisi se bhi nahi darti (this girl is scared of no one)… except her own birthday cake.”

Birthday wishes for Sara Ali Khan

On Saturday, Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a then-and-now picture of the birthday girl. The first image features little Sara with her father, Saif Ali Khan, while in another the actress is feeding little Jeh. Her birthday note read, "Happy birthday beautiful Sara. Have a fantastic year.”

(Screengrabs from Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Radhika Madan's Stories | Image: Instagram)

Her industry friends and actresses Ananya Panday and Radhika Madan also dropped a birthday wish for the actress on their respective Instagram Stories. Ananya posted a picture from their Dubai diaries. Radhika Madan, on the other hand, shared a photo of her with Sara from their trek diaries.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan is busy shooting for her next film Metro... In Dino, co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, and Fatima Sana Shaikh among others.