Sara Ali Khan Celebrates Eid With Family; Shares Picture With Little Jeh

As the world celebrates the auspicious festival of Eid on July 21, many celebrities took to their social media to wish their fans on the occasion. Actor Sara Ali Khan also extended her hearty wishes on the festival to her fans with a special family picture. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan's wishes on Eid.

Sara Ali Khan extends wishes on Eid

Taking to her Instagram, the young actor shared a picture of her family celebrating Eid together. The photo featured Saif Ali Khan with his kids Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and little baby Jeh. Little Jeh's face was concealed by an emoji as the parents, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, wish to exclude their second child out of the limelight. Sara wished her fans on the auspicious occasion writing, 'Eid Mubarak 🤗🤗🤗 May Allah grant everyone peace, prosperity and positivity 💙🧿💜💟☮️. Inshallah hoping for better times for us all🤲🤝 #staysafe #gratitude'.

Netizens' reaction to Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post

Any pictures of the royal family of Bollywood waste no time in taking the internet by storm, Following the trend, Sara's Eid picture with her family spread like a wildfire on social media with many happy to get a small glimpse of baby Jeh. The comment section under Sara's post was filled with fire and heart emojis while many extended their wishes on the festival to Sara and the Khan family. Designer Manish Malhotra also dropped a couple of hearts under the actor's post.

Pic Credit: Sara Ali Khan IG

More on Sara Ali Khan

Amassing a huge following of over 33 million followers on Instagram, the actor shares moments of her personal as well as professional life with her fans. The young actor also has a penchant for blowing up the internet with her comical videos. Her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has also been featured and subjected to Sara's slapstick jokes on social media. In her recent video, Sara celebrated World Emoji Day by enacting some of the hilarious emojis on the internet. While sharing the video she wrote, 'It’s world emoji day😃, So have fun your way 😉 #SaraKaSaraReels'.

IMAGE- PTI

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.