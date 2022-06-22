Sara Ali Khan Clicked At Gym; Kartik Aaryan Steps Out In Casuals: B-Town Celebs Snapped

Quick links:
Sara Ali Khan was clicked outside a gym and it seemed like the actor had an intense workout session.
Malaika Arora was also spotted in the city and she looked elegant in a multi-coloured co-ord set teamed up with a pastel-coloured handbag and maroon cap.
Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi were spotted in the city as they were promoting their forthcoming film, 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2'.
Aditya Roy Kapur was also clicked as the duo promoted their upcoming film 'Rashtra Kavach Om' at Bandstand in Mumbai.
Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were all clad in stylish Western attires as they posed for the paparazzi in all smiles.
Kartik Aaryan was spotted in the city and he looked uber cool in a grey sweatshirt and blue pair of denim.
Karan Kundrra was also papped in the town and the actor sported a loose white tee-shirt and blue baggy jeans.
Khushi Kapoor, who recently finished the Ooty schedule of 'The Archies', looked pretty in a black oversized tee and white shorts.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.