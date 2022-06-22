Last Updated:

Sara Ali Khan Clicked At Gym; Kartik Aaryan Steps Out In Casuals: B-Town Celebs Snapped

From Sara Ali Khan stepping out of her gym to Kartik Aaryan spotted in town, here's a look at celebs spotted out & about in Mumbai city.

Swati Singh
Sara Ali Khan
1/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan was clicked outside a gym and it seemed like the actor had an intense workout session.

Malaika Arora
2/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Malaika Arora was also spotted in the city and she looked elegant in a multi-coloured co-ord set teamed up with a pastel-coloured handbag and maroon cap.

Vidyut Jamwal
3/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi were spotted in the city as they were promoting their forthcoming film, 'Khuda Haafiz Chapter 2'.

Aditya Roy Kapoor
4/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Aditya Roy Kapur was also clicked as the duo promoted their upcoming film 'Rashtra Kavach Om' at Bandstand in Mumbai.

Kiara Advani
5/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were all clad in stylish Western attires as they posed for the paparazzi in all smiles.

Kartik Aaryan
6/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan was spotted in the city and he looked uber cool in a grey sweatshirt and blue pair of denim.

Mouni Roy
7/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Mouni Roy sported an all-black attire as she stepped out into the city.

Karan Kundrra
8/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Karan Kundrra was also papped in the town and the actor sported a loose white tee-shirt and blue baggy jeans.

Khushi Kapoor
9/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Khushi Kapoor, who recently finished the Ooty schedule of 'The Archies', looked pretty in a black oversized tee and white shorts.

Anushka Sharma
10/10
Image: Varinder Chawla

Anushka Sharma was spotted while entering her vanity van and the actor looked cute as she wore a birthday cap on her head.

Tags: sara ali khan, kartik aaryan, anushka sharma
