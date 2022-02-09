Sara Ali Khan Compares Herself With Mom Amrita Singh In Special Birthday Post; See Pic

Sara Ali Khan is all over the moon after she got amazing response for her latest released film Atrangi Re, also starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The actor often takes time to spend time with her family and her Instagram account is a proof where she keeps sharing pictures with his brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh. Recently, the Love Aaj Kal actor penned some heartfelt birthday wishes for her mother on Wednesday along with interesting picture collage.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara uploaded some pictures from different occasions, posing exactly like her mother. After seeing the images, one can definitely say that she looks ditto like her mother Amrita. She even penned a heartfelt note in the caption, which read, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy ❤️👩‍👧‍👦🐣🐥 Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me." Calling her mom a superwoman, Sara continued, "I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud 🤗 and I will try everyday to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude. #bosslady #superwoman #mywholeworld #numberone #likemotherlikedaughter".

Fans call Sara a carbon copy of her mother Amrita Singh

The post has left the social media users in the awe of beauty. A fan commented, "Like mother like daughter ❤️❤️❤️❤️", one wrote, "You totally look like her..❤️❤️", another one wrote, "Happy birthday to your mommy🥺💕". Some comments also include, "@saraalikhan95 love to you sara and lots of good health good wishes to mom 🎂🎂🎂love from Africa Kenya 💖💖💖", "Give your mommy a hug from all of us❤️", "Indeed, like mother like daughter 😍✨🙌🏼", Really very strong gorgeous amazing person and most successful one like mother like daughter.. @amrita40_ @saraalikhan95", "This is a real example of LikeMotherLikeDaughter :) Amaaaazing!", and many dropped heart emojis to the post.

Sara Ali Khan on the work front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's directorial. The film is reportedly a sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi. Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi. A romantic comedy, the film is scheduled to go on floors in November. The makers of the film are keen on releasing the film in theatres in 2022.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95