Sara Ali Khan Considered Quitting Atrangi Re After 'horrible' Love Aaj Kal 2 Performance

Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about how the year 2020 kept getting worse for her. The Kedarnath actress shared she appeared in Love Aaj Kal 2 and Coolie No. 1 in the same year which didn't do well at the box office. Sara said that her performances were lacking in the films and also that she considered droppinng out from Atrangi Re.

In an interview with Ranveer Aalhabadia on his podcast The Ranveer Show, Sara Ali Khan said that her performance in Love Aaj Kal 2 was 'horrible' and 'not convincing' in Coolie No. 1.

Sara said, "My performance in Love Aaj Kal was really horrible. Like, I was not convincing in Coolie. I think that I'm aware of that. I am aware of the fact that... see it's also an expectation game, after Kedarnath and Simmba, me, my mother [Amrita Singh], my brother [Ibrahim Ali Khan], audiences, everybody had a certain expectation because I was decent in these films."

"I did come out suddenly and it was like, 'Oh my god, Sara!' And then I gave you two back to back films where you're like, 'Really Sara?" she added,

'There was an element of fakeness to me'

Citing the reason her films didn't do well at the box office, Sara Ali Khan said that she lost a sense of reality and started doing things she wasn't fully convinced about. She went on to say that she had an element of fakeness during that time.

Sara said, " I'm not a manicured person at all and what that does is, it leaves me very susceptible and only dependent on instinct. So if I myself am going to pollute that instinct with fakeness then I'm really left with nothing."

Sara Ali Khan on the criticism she received for Love Aaj Kal 2

In the same interview, Sara Ali Khan spoke about the criticism she received for Love Aaj Kal 2. She revealed that she was so shaken by the reviews and feedback that she considered dropping out of her next project.

The actress shared that she called up Anand L Rai, the director of Atrangi Re, and asked him if he wants to replace her with someone else in the project. The director on the other hand refused to replace her and said that he had faith in her.