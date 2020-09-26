Sara Ali Khan Follows Shraddha Kapoor; Denies Drug Consumption In Hours-long NCB Grilling

Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were on Saturday interrogated at the NCB SIT office in Mumbai about their role in the drug nexus that seems to have consumed the film industry. They were summoned around the same time, at 10:30 AM on Saturday, by the NCB and left at around 6:10pm. Both were named by Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mysterious death in June this year, during her interrogation by the NCB.

While Sara Ali Khan was summoned based on Rhea's testimony that she consumed drugs along with actor Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor was expected to clarify her chats with Jaya Saha, Rhea's ex-manager. Excerpts from Shradhha's WhatsApp chats with Saha came to the fore where she has acknowledged the delivery of the contraband- CBD oil from Saha. In one of the conversations accessed by Republic TV, Jaya Saha writes to Shraddha Kapoor: "Hello, I am sending across the CBD oil with Jinal today :)" Shraddha Kapoor responds "Hey! Thank You".

Shraddha Kapoor has admitted to the chats and has reportedly kept her silence when questioned about procuring or consuming the CBD oil ordered by her through Jaya Saha. The actor has denied charges of consumption of illegal drugs and has alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput would consume drugs. She revealed that she had attended the Chhichhore party at Sushant's farmhouse in Pawana and identified six other people who were present at the said party.

Likewise, Sushant's co-star from Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan has also refused that she consumed any drugs and refuted Rhea Chakraborty's claims in her interrogation. Apart from Sara and Shraddha, actor Deepika Padukone and her manager Karishma Prakash were also summoned by the NCB at their Guest House around the same time. After being grilled for nearly 6 hours, Deepika left the office around 4 PM on Saturday.

Deepika may be called again

Top NCB sources have told Republic Media Network that the actor's statement was 'evasive and tutored'. The NCB has stated that no clean chit has been given to Deepika Padukone, and she is likely to be called again for questioning. As of now, certain verification is going on, however, confrontation in future can’t be ruled out, revealed sources.

During her questioning, Deepika Padukone accepted the drug chats between her, Karishma Prakash, Jaya Saha, and other KWAN executives but the NCB wasn't fully satisfied with her responses, sources said.

Details of Jaya Saha, Karishma Prakash's questioning emerge

Meanwhile, as per sources, Jaya Saha feigned ignorance when confronted with the chats with Rhea, who is already under NCB custody till October 6. She claimed that ‘doobies’ and buds’ were not terms for curated marijuana, but terms used for cigarettes by 'high society'. Karishma Prakash, on the other hand, was confronted with her chats with alleged drug peddler Anuj Keswani, where she stated that ‘hash’ was not a drug.

