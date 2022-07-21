Sara Ali Khan Gets 'back On Track' Post-London Trip, Shares Intense Workout Clip; WATCH

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan often takes to her social media account to share glimpses of her life with her fans and followers and recently took them along on her London trip. The actor has now returned to the city and is all set to get 'back on track' as she gets in an intense workout. Her clip gave fans fitness goals as she perfected several sets of hardcore exercises.

Sara Ali Khan's fitness journey

The Atrangi Re actor took to her Instagram account on July 21 and shared a video of herself at the gym. She did several sets of jumping squats, burpees and much more before she balanced her body on one hand and saluted her fans. She donned a blue crop top and black shorts, which she paired with white shoes and tied her hair in a braid.

Sara, in the video, emphasised the importance of working hard on her fitness journey and mentioned 'there’s no easy hack'. She also urged fans to supplement their workouts with healthy snacks.

Sara Ali Khan is known for her creative and rhyming Instagram captions and did not disappoint with yet another one. She wrote-

"It’s good to be back, Hogaya Holiday come back on track. You must work hard, there’s no easy hack. Just keep going- no time to slack. You cannot crack- so just attack! Oh! And remember supplement this effort with a healthy snack"

Watch Sara Ali Khan's intense workout session here:

Sara Ali Khan's London trip

The Kedarnath actor recently took to her Instagram account and posted an adorable picture featuring her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, half-brother Jeh Ali Khan, and their dad, Saif Ali Khan. Sara looked stunning in a neon crop top, which she paired with white pants and a black and white jacket. She spent quality time with her siblings and their dad in London and shared glimpses of their time together. She captioned the post, "Keeping up with the Pataudi’s" and several fans and followers showered the popular family with heaps of love.

