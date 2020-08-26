Sara Ali Khan Goes Back To Her 'first Love'; Resumes Shooting Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan recently revealed that she has gone back to shooting after a long hiatus due to the COVID lockdown imposed in the country. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of a moving camera holder and wrote: ‘Finally back to the first love of my life’. Take a look at Sara Ali Khan’s post:

Sara resumes shooting

Even though Sara Ali Khan didn’t spill any details about which movie she is working on, rumours suggest the actor is shooting for her much-anticipated movie, Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. Sara Ali Khan has been vacationing in Goa with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Amrita Singh since the start of this month. Recently, the actor shared a series of pictures with her brother, which features him taking Sara on a piggyback ride on the streets of Goa. In her caption, Sara mentioned that her Ibrahim Ali Khan ‘begged to join her tribe’.

Besides Sara, many actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon, Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan have gone back to work amid the pandemic. The television industry, too, is slowly crawling back to normalcy, as many shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, have restarted shooting. However, the number of positive COVID cases in the country doesn't seem to decline.

Sara on the professional front

Sara was last seen in Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. Love Aaj Kal chronicles the story of two individuals as they explore the journey of love, loss, and life in two different eras. Helmed by Imitiaz Ali, Love Aaj Kal released on February 14, 2020. The film was lauded for its gripping trailer, however, it failed to impress the masses in theatres and tanked at the box office.

Meanwhile, Sara will be next seen along with Varun Dhawan in the upcoming film Coolie No.1. Recently, it was also announced that the actor will play the leading lady in the Akshay Kumar and Dhanush-starrer, Atrangi Re, which also features Akshay’s Airlift co-star, Nimrat Kaur in a prominent role. The movie is directed by Aanand L Rai.

