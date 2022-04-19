Sara Ali Khan Grooves To ‘Samundar Mein Nahake’ In Her Latest Instagram Reel; Watch

Actor Sara Ali Khan has treated fans with an Instagram video of her dance moves. The actor has posted a video wherein she can be seen gracing RD Burman’s classic song 'Samundar mein Nahake' along with her dance partner at the beach.

Sara is sure to enthral her fans with her impressive dance moves. On Tuesday, the Atrangi Re actor shared her dance moves on social media, wherein she is seen dancing on the beach while wearing a black dress and a denim jacket. In the video, hairstylist Sanky Evrus can also be seen grooving along with the actor. It appears that she is standing in front of what looks like a small salt pyramid. Sara also added a hilarious caption to the post and wrote, “Namak mein Chamak, Thumak Thumak,” with a few dancing emojis.

As soon as the actor shared the video on her Instagram, her fans and friends jumped into the comments section to put down their thoughts. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri commented, “I can’ttttttt sara ali khannnnnnnnnnn, why can’t you be controlleddddd,” with laughing emojis. “Just another day on set for @saraalikhan95 and @the.mad.hair.scientist,” wrote one of the users.

From the clip, it appears that the actor is shooting in the state of Gujarat for her upcoming film 'Gaslight', in which the actor will be seen opposite actor Vikrant Massey. Earlier this month, Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey were spotted visiting Devbhumi Dwarka Temple while shooting for their upcoming film 'Gaslight' in Gujarat. Later, Sara also posted a picture on her Instagram from her temple visit with co-actor Vikrant Massey.

Sara posts pic enjoying full moon at the beach

Sara recently shared a few mesmerising photos of herself enjoying at the beach on the photo-sharing app, she captioned it, “rising and setting full moon. Rising and Setting Full Moon. Peaceful Purnima,” with some moon and other emojis.

Gaslight is directed by Pawan Kripalani Pawan, who previously directed Saif Ali Khan-starrer Bhoot Police. A source told Pinkvilla that a significant portion of the film will be shot in Rajkot, with the remainder of the film being shot in Mumbai. The cast and crew are now filming the first portions of the film in Gujarat.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95