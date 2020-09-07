Sara Ali Khan Tries To 'hide From 2020' In A Camouflage Dress; See Post Here

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan treated her fans to a photo of herself on September 7, 2020, Monday. She took to social media and shared a picture through her official Instagram handle. It features the actor in a camouflage dress in the backdrop of lush trees and grass. She is giving a natural pose for the capture. Here is everything you need to know about the latest post by Sara Ali Khan. Read on:

Sara Ali Khan's camouflage dress

Bollywood star Sara Ali Khan recently took to social media and shared a classic picture of herself through her official Instagram account. She is seen posing with her back towards the camera in the outdoor photoshoot. Standing against the backdrop of green trees and grass, Sara Ali Khan has donned a short camouflage dress with a deep back in her latest photo. The actor has paired the dress with a leather sling bag. Moreover, she has accessorized her look with a pair of classy sunglasses.

Sara Ali Khan shared two photos in the Instagram post. In the first picture, the actor is seen from a distance. While the second one features her close-up shot in which her loose hair, classic sunglasses and the design of her dress are visible.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sara Ali Khan has added quirkiness with her words. She has vaguely compared her camouflage dress with the attempt to hide from 2020. The actor wrote, “Hiding from 2020 like... #camouflage #mondaymood #mondaymotivation ðŸ¯ðŸ›ðŸ²ðŸŒ´ðŸ¥¦ðŸ’šâ™»ï¸”

Responses on Sara Ali Khan's photo

Apart from adding relevant hashtags like Camouflage, Monday mood, and Monday Motivation, Sara Ali Khan dropped fun emoticons like trees, animals, and renewal. Her Instagram post received numerous responses from fans, followers, and fellow celebrities on the photo-sharing platform.

It garnered more than 65 lakh likes and around 3000 comments within an hour of sharing. While many among them appreciated the actor’s beauty and fashion sense, others expressed their feelings through a series of emoticons like surprised smileys, fire, hearts, and heart-eyed smileys, to name a few. Check out the responses on Sara Ali Khan’s photo:

