Sara Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan & Other Celebs Arrive At Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Wedding

Madhu Mantena tied the knot with author Ira Trivedi on June 11. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close family.
While their wedding was an intimate affair, the pre-wedding and post-wedding festivities were quite the contrary. Anil Kapoor and several other celebrities arrive at the reception of Madhu and Ira.
Actor Anupam Kher also attended the wedding reception of the producer-author duo. The actor wore a sling owing to a recent injury on the sets of his upcoming film Vijay 69.
Actor Jackie Shroff arrived at the wedding reception in his signature style black and white suit paired with sunglasses. He also carried a plant as a gift for the newlyweds, as he does every time.
Sonali Bendre also attended the wedding reception with her husband, Goldie Behl. The actor's husband, Goldie is a filmmaker as well.
Film producer Rakesh Roshan also showed up at the wedding reception of Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena. Previously, his son Hrithik Roshan had attended their mehendi night on June 10.
Director and actor Ashutosh Gowariker also arrived at the wedding reception. He was accompanied by his wife, Sunita Gorwariker.
Actor Rahul Bose arrived in style at the celebration. He donned a three-piece black and white tuxedo for the occasion.
Sonakshi Sinha was dressed to the nines at the wedding reception. The actor was dressed in a red saree teamed with statement sleeves.
Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha also graced the wedding reception. The couple attended the mehendi ceremony as well.
Huma Qureshi also attended the wedding reception. She donned a printed, blue lehenga for the event.
Sara Ali Khan also partakes in the wedding recpetion of the producer. She arrived in a pink, floral suit teamed with minimal accesories.
Actress Genelia D' Souza donned a fusion outfit to attend the wedding reception of Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena