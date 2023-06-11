Last Updated:

Sara Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan & Other Celebs Arrive At Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi Wedding

Sonakshi Sinha, Anil Kapoor, Rakesh Roshan, Anupam Kher, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao arrive at the wedding reception on Ira Trivedi and Madhur Mantena.

Shreya Pandey
Madhu Mantena
1/20
Varinder Chawla

Madhu Mantena tied the knot with author Ira Trivedi on June 11. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of close family. 

Anil Kapoor
2/20
Varinder Chawla

While their wedding was an intimate affair, the pre-wedding and post-wedding festivities were quite the contrary. Anil Kapoor and several other celebrities arrive at the reception of Madhu and Ira. 

Anupam Kher
3/20
Varinder Chawla

Actor Anupam Kher also attended the wedding reception of the producer-author duo. The actor wore a sling owing to a recent injury on the sets of his upcoming film Vijay 69. 

Jackie Shroff
4/20
Varinder Chawla

Actor Jackie Shroff arrived at the wedding reception in his signature style black and white suit paired with sunglasses. He also carried a plant as a gift for the newlyweds, as he does every time. 

Sonali Bendre
5/20
Varinder Chawla

Sonali Bendre also attended the wedding reception with her husband, Goldie Behl. The actor's husband, Goldie is a filmmaker as well. 

Rakesh Roshan
6/20
Varinder Chawla

Film producer Rakesh Roshan also showed up at the wedding reception of Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena. Previously, his son Hrithik Roshan had attended their mehendi night on June 10.

Anil Kapoor
7/20
Varinder Chawla

Ace actors and producer, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher and Rakesh Roshan pose together for the shutterbugs at the wedding reception of producer Madhu Mantena. 

Ashutosh Gowariker
8/20
Varinder Chawla

Director and actor Ashutosh Gowariker also arrived at the wedding reception. He was accompanied by his wife, Sunita Gorwariker. 

Bosco
9/20
Varinder Chawla

Popular choreographer Martis was also spotted at the wedding reception. 

Rahul Bose
10/20
Varinder Chawla

Actor Rahul Bose arrived in style at the celebration. He donned a three-piece black and white tuxedo for the occasion. 

Madhur Bhandarkar
11/20
Varinder Chawla

Madhur Bhandarkar also attended the wedding reception. He was accompanied by his wife. 

Sonakshi Sinha `
12/20
Varinder Chawla

Sonakshi Sinha was dressed to the nines at the wedding reception. The actor was dressed in a red saree teamed with statement sleeves. 

Rajkummar Rao
13/20
Varinder Chawla

Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekha also graced the wedding reception. The couple attended the mehendi ceremony as well. 

Huma Qureshi
14/20
Varinder Chawla

Huma Qureshi also attended the wedding reception. She donned a printed, blue lehenga for the event. 

Vivek Oberoi
15/20
Varinder Chawla

Vivek Oberoi looked dapper at the wedding reception of Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena. 

Hrithik Rosha
16/20
Varinder Chawla

Hrithik Roshan arrived at the celebration hand in hand with his girlfriend Saba Azaad. 

Sara Ali Khan
17/20
Varinder Chawla

Sara Ali Khan also partakes in the wedding recpetion of the producer. She arrived in a pink, floral suit teamed with minimal accesories. 

Genelia D' Souza
18/20
Varinder Chawla

Actress Genelia D' Souza donned a fusion outfit to attend the wedding reception of Ira Trivedi and Madhu Mantena

Kartik Aaryan
19/20
Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan partakes in the post wedding celebrations

Rakul Preet Singh
20/20
Varinder Chawla

Rakul Preet Singh twinned in black with boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani as they arrived for the celebrations

