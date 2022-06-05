Sara Ali Khan recently walked away from the green carpet of the 2022 IIFA Awards when a reporter asked her if she is missing her rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan at the event. The star-studded awards show started on June 3rd in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and it saw many notable faces of the Indian film fraternity in attendance.

Sara Ali Khan comments on Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success

During the event, a reporter asked Sara about her opinions on Kartik Aaryan's latest hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Reacting to it, the Atrangi Re fame actor stated, "Congratulations to everyone that is involved (in the project), I think the industry needs it (a hit). May everybody's films do well, and may the audience shower love on all of them." Kartik's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is giving a tough competition to other films in theatres and it has already entered the 150 cr club.

Sara walks away when asked if she 'misses' Kartik

Soon after this, a reporter asked her if she misses her rumoured ex-beau Kartik Aaryan after which Sara turned away and said "Thank you" as she walked ahead to the stage. Kartik missed this year's IIFA as he tested positive for COVID-19. Sharing a photo of him via his Instagram handle, the actor wrote, "Sab kuch itna Positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha Nahi Gaya." He also confirmed the news with his Instagram stories by writing, "Covid positive," under his picture.

Sara Ali Khan had earlier confessed on a talk show that she had a huge crush on Kartik Aaryan. After this interview, the duo appeared together in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal 2 in the year 2020, and during the promotions of the film, there were reports that Sara and Kartik were romantically involved with fans making #Sartik one of the top trends on Twitter. But, after some time, it was reported that the duo parted ways following which they unfollowed each other on Instagram.

The two stars were spotted together after 2 years of their rumoured break-up and this came to notice after their picture went viral on social media in which both were seen talking to each other.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95/@kartikaaryan