Sara Ali Khan Is Back With Her 'Knock-Knock' Jokes, This Time With A Nose Injury; WATCH

Sara Ali Khan is back with her "knock-knock" jokes again on Instagram. While she is mostly accompanied by her younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan in these hilarious videos, this time she appeared solo with a made-up injury on her nose. Taking to her Instagram, the actor uploaded a video of the latest Knock-Knock joke, which went like this: "Knock knock... who's there? Knock. Knock who ? More like.. knock..out." Along with the post, Sara uploaded a pun-caption that stated how her 'amma-abba' would be ashamed of her after seeing this video. "Sorry Amma Abba Iggy 🙏🏻Naak kaat di maine 🤥🤧😤", her caption read

Sara puts her unique sense of humour on display again

Sara has grabbed the fans' attention with her constant funny banters which display her humorous side with each new video. The actor's videos with her brother as well as co-star Varun Dhawan during the promotions of their movie Coolie No 1 last year have sent netizens in frenzy. The latest video saw the actor outdoing herself and several fans responded with laughter emojis and hilarious comments lauding the actor's funny bone. Have a look.

Sara ropes in brother as partner-in-crime in this goofy video

The Simmba actor has delighted the fans with her Knock-Knock series since the lockdown happened last year. In several videos, Sara can be seen roping in her brother, Ibrahim to be her partner-in-crime. One such video that the actor uploaded went like this: "Knock knock... who's there? Tank. Tank who? You're welcome." While it took Ibrahim a while to gather himself after listening to the joke, Sara helped him out with the "Tank who-Thank you reference.". Her brother's priceless reaction was a sight to watch.

The actor captioned her post, "For now, we all live under a rock. All of us - the nerd, the jock. In the meantime, Ibrahim and sister you can mock. While we do our favourite Knock Knock. #knockout.". Not stopping at this, the actor added another joke which went like this: "Knock knock... who's there? Hawai... Hawai who? I'm fine thank you!" LOL. Ibrahim was at an utter loss for words.

Moving onto another 'pun' video of the actor, that she captioned "Throwback to when you could... But for now stay home and stay safe and don't go knocking,", is as follows:

