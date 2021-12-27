Last Updated:

Sara Ali Khan Is Dancing With Joy After Getting 'so Much Love' For 'Atrangi Re'; See Pics

Sara Ali Khan could be seen dancing with joy in her latest Instagram post after receiving love and adulation for her latest venture 'Atrangi Re'.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Sara Ali Khan

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SARAALIKHAN95


Sara Ali Khan can't seem to contain her excitement after the release of Atrangi Re, which has been garnering positive reviews from audiences. Atrangi Re started breaking records shortly after its release and delivered the biggest opening day on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar. Also starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush, the film chronicles the unusual love story of the leading trio. 

In her latest Instagram post, Sara could be seen jumping with joy after receiving relentless love and adulation for the film. Clad as her character Rinku, Sara noted that the picture perfectly encapsulates her emotions. Take a look. 

Sara Ali Khan jumps with joy after receiving love for Atrangi Re  

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, December 27, the Simmba actor could be seen clad in a beautiful pink and yellow traditional ensemble as she jumps ecstatically against the backdrop of a historical monument. Another picture showcases her posing in front of the Taj Mahal. For the caption, she wrote, "This photo accurately depicts how I’m feeling after getting so much for Atrangi Re (The second photo is just my mandatory Taj Mahal posed picture)."

As always, fans flocked to the comments section and dropped love-filled comments. One user quipped that they '" love Rinku", while another mentioned that this is the actor's "best photo". Others showered compliments like "beautiful" and "cute". 

The Akshay Kumar starrer garnered the highest viewership for a new film on its release day on Disney+ Hotstar. Gaurav Banerjee, Head, Content of Disney+Hotstar expressed their excitement for the appreciation they received for Atrangi Re and mentioned, "We are thrilled with the appreciation received for our movie Atrangi Re. Our platform aims at presenting path-breaking, unconventional and entertaining stories, and Atrangi Re fits perfectly with that purpose. Atrangi Re is a unique and magical story beautifully brought to life by director Aanand L Rai, with some of the biggest stars of the industry at the peak of their craft.”

Meanwhile, Sara will now be seen alongside Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh in Pawan Kripalani’s directorial venture titled Gaslight. According to Mid-Day reports, the project will start rolling in February 2022. 

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @SARAALIKHAN95)

