Sara Ali Khan Joins ‘No Shame Movement’ With IAS Abhishek Singh; Law Min Extends Support

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who has delivered some of the most amazing films in her career at an early age, recently lent her voice to the No Shame Movement. The actor visited Delhi's Miranda House College as a part of the initiative to support young girls who fall victim to the non-consensual sharing of images on the internet.

The 27-year-old Kedarnath star was joined by IAS officer-turned-actor Abhishek Singh in standing up for this social issue and providing support to girls whose intimate images have been shared on the web without consent. The duo went to interact with young girls at the college while understanding major loopholes.

The program was organised by United by Blood organisation with NSS and the Department of Chemistry of Miranda House College, where the two stars shared their thoughts on young girls' images being shared on the web without their consent, and the adverse effects on their mental health.

Minister of Law and Justice, Kiren Rijjiju who was mighty impressed by Sara's thought-provoking views behind the movement, took to Twitter and shared pictures from his interaction with the two stars. While praising the young talent, he wrote, "I'm happy that popular actor @SaraAliKhan has volunteered to join "No Shame Movement" with young IAS officer @Abhishek_asitis and team, a step to support young girls who are victims of “Non-consensual image sharing”. We are witnessing a rise in such cases amongst students."

I'm happy that popular actor @SaraAliKhan has volunteered to join "No Shame Movement" with young IAS officer @Abhishek_asitis and team, a step to support young girls who are victims of “Non-consensual image sharing”. We are witnessing a rise in such cases amongst students. pic.twitter.com/lzUa6fqS7s — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) October 10, 2022

The movement was started to address the rising cases of image abuse that have been surfacing all over the Internet over the past few years. Meanwhile, the event turned special for the young actor who spilled the beans about her connection with the college. Sara shared that her maternal grandmother--socialite Rukhsana Sultana--was an alumna of the college. The Atrangi Re actor even shared a brief video of herself addressing the students on Instagram Stories. In the clip, she said, “Thank you very much for having me. The introduction about my family given by them did not mention that my maternal grandmother used to study in this college only.”

Image: Twitter/KirenRijiju