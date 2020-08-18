Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan fans 'heartbroken' after Love Aaj Kal duo unfollows each other

A feature of ‘Love Aaj Kal’ (love nowadays) is that not all relationships go the distance. Has that turned out to be true for the actors who played the lead role in the film of the same name? Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan had been rumoured to be dating each other, even before signing Love Aaj Kal, but it seems the friendship, if not the relationship as reported by gossip mills, has gone kaput.

Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan unfollow each other

Sara and Kartik have unfollowed each other on Instagram. The former’s list of 71 people she is following no longer includes Kartik, while the Sara does not feature in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama star’s list of 544 accounts he’s following.

The news left fans of the couple ‘heartbroken’ and ‘sad.’ Some called it a publicity stunt, while some even linked Janhvi Kapoor and Shehnaaz Gill into it.

#SarTik is finished.I am not happy.I think because kartik sayed "I love you on Instagram"for Janhvi.Then sara bloced kartik in Instagram.And she deleted some photos..Sara is a natural and emotional person who doesn't care about her social media followers like kartik #KartikAaryan — Zulisus82 (@Zulisus822) August 17, 2020

Sara & Kartik...

What a beautiful journey it was...

I’m broken and know you guys are too but this is life..

Oh mehrama..kya mila...yun juda ho kay bata... 💔#SarTik — H (@Hiraa001) August 13, 2020

We don't know what actually happened, We have no idea ... I Shipped them together and It's hurts ... I Adore and Love them way too much , Always will Love and Support Kartik & Sara Both Individually, I'll be always with them both in their all journey as I can't leave them ever — Love for _SarTik💞 (@Love_for_SarTik) August 13, 2020

#SaraAliKhan and kartik aryan unfollowed each other on Instagram !!! This is heartbreaking 😢💔💔💔 — Sara Ali Khan Fanclub 💫 (@SaraAliKhan__fc) August 12, 2020

Sara kartik unfollowed each other and sara edited all the tags of kartik and messages for him in previous posts...goddd kitna natak karte hai ye dono🤦 I knew that the crush and all was just promotions for lak...soooo many people fell for it 😵 — 💙 (@rkalooo) August 18, 2020

Sara ali khan & kartik aaryan unfollow each other in insta,

Why? I dont know ..... pic.twitter.com/Da4fqEQLaJ — Lalit (@Lalit85881463) August 14, 2020

Kartik nd sara un followed each other on SM nd some people r linking shehnaz into it — DevtA (@ash_devta) August 17, 2020

The development came to light six months after their film Love Aaj Kal hit the theatres. The months before the release had been about their camaraderie, that started with Sara claiming on Koffee with Karan that she wanted to date Kartik, before the duo was ‘officially introduced’ by Ranveer Singh.

After more light-hearted comments at each other, the news of them signing Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal got their fans excited. They even framed the term ‘Sartik’ as pictures and videos from the shoot went viral. Kartik going all the way to Thailand, where Sara was shooting for Coolie No 1, on her birthday, around this time last year, was another highlight of this phase.

While Kartik also started being linked to Ananya Panday during the release of Pati Patni Aur Woh at the end of 2019, and break-up rumours of ‘Sartik’ surfaced, the rumoured couple was back in news when they began the promotions of Love Aaj Kal. The trailer, songs and their moments from the promotions made fans believe that they were still together. However, despite the buzz around the recreation of Saif Ali Khan-Deepika Padukone film, Valentine’s Day release and the bonding of the leads, the film flopped at the box office.

With no more pictures of them being snapped together or social media bonding, the latest event with the duo unfollowing each other, might be a letdown for ‘Sartik’ fans.

