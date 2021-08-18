Last Updated:

Sara Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor Spotted Post Pilates Sessions, See Pictures

Known for their trendy and sporty outwears, Sara Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor were spotted outside their Pilates classes in Mumbai by the paparazzi.

Sara Ali Khan
Simmba actor Sara Ali Khan arrives at her Pilates studio. Parked outside the studio, the actor was snapped by the paparazzi while gathering her stuff from the car. 

Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan sported a pair of neon pink yoga shorts and matching sports bra under a grey tank top. The actor was also clad in a mask for her pilates session.

Sara Ali Khan
The 26-year-old Sara Ali Khan was spotted outside her Pilates classes in Mumbai. While entering the building, the young actor waved at the paps waiting for her. 

Khushi Kapoor
Post the pilates session, Khushi Kapoor was snapped by the paparazzi while being accompanied by a man holding an umbrella for her.

Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor was spotted outside her Pilates classes on a rainy day in Mumbai.

