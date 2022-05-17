Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan often takes to social media to share glimpses from her life and seems to have a close bond with her family, including her grandmother, actor Sharmila Tagore.

Sara recently took to her Instagram account to cheer on her grandmother, as she gears up to make her come back to the screen after more than a decade. Sharmila Tagore will make her OTT debut in Gulmohar, and fans can't wait to see what the film has in store for them.

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram account on Monday and shared the poster of the film and sent her grandmother her best wishes. The Atrangi Re star, who is known for her creative Shayaries on Instagram, called Sharmila Tagore the 'epitome of brilliance' as she mentioned she was 'truly keen' on watching the film. She wrote, "Badi Amma is back on screen. To watch her I’m truly keen. She will be the epitome of brilliance and grace I have yakeen”.

Gulmohar is a film that seems to revolve around family and the bond they share. The makers of Gulmohar shared the poster featuring Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma, Simran Bagga, Amol Palekar, and others. The film is helmed by Rahul Chittella and the caption gave fans a hint about its plot as it read, "Bahut jald milengey Batras se - jo ek doosre ke saath rehte toh hai par kuch baatein ek doosre se chhipaate bhi hai!" (You will meet Batras very soon - Those who live with each other, but also hide some things from each other) It continued, "Gulmohar - a celebration of family and home and all that lives with it"

Sara had earlier extended her birthday wishes to Sharmila Tagore in December 2021 and shared some adorable pictures of the duo together. They were seen in traditional outfits as they hugged each other and smiled from ear to ear. In the caption of the post, Sara called her a ‘constant pillar of support’ as she expressed her love for her. She wrote, “Happiest Birthday Badi Amma. I love you so much. Thank you for always being here for us and being a constant pillar of support. Inshallah I hope that I can always make you proud.”

