Sara Ali Khan Can't Stop Laughing At Ibrahim's Hide-and-seek With Paparazzi, Watch Video

After dazzling fans and followers with her stunning pictures from her vacation to the Maldives, Sara Ali Khan returned to the bay on Monday. Even her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim also lived it up with the actor, and the trio was snapped by the paparazzi on their way back at the Mumbai airport. The Simmba star is known to be courteous with the media persons, and that’s what happened, as she smiled at them and folded hands to greet them.

Ibrahim, who has also become popular in media circles, however, seemed to be uncomfortable. As the duo was returning at the airport, Ibrahim suddenly went towards the end of the route, maintaining distance from his sister, as he spotted the paparazzi. Sara, however, could not stop laughing with his brother’s media-shy behaviour.

She continued to laugh even after they entered the car, as Ibrahim seemed to share some anecdote with the two of them.

Watch the video here (also above):

On the professional front, Sara is currently gearing up for the release of her next opposite Kartik Aaryan. Amid reports of the pair parting ways, the duo was spotted at a dubbing session. The film has been directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Meanwhile, there were reports of Ibrahim’s debut also doing the rounds. However, the youngster has been showing his cricket skills. The shutterbugs often station themselves to snap the star kid during his practice sessions.

