Sara Ali Khan In Ravishing Red Outfits Worth All Your Attention, See Pics

Sara Ali Khan is all set for her upcoming Valentine's Day release, Love Aaj Kal. The actor would be seen romancing Kartik Aaryan on screen. Sara Ali Khan had been actively sharing posts with countdowns for her upcoming movie. Talking about her Instagram, the star's Instagram wall is all about fashion inspirations. Check out Sara Ali Khan's best pictures in red.

Sara Ali Khan in Red

Sara Ali Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her upcoming romantic drama, Love Aaj Kal. During her promotional tour, Sara opted for her red wardrobe. She stunned in an Indo-western look. Sara Ali Khan's co-ord outfit had her crop top matched with her long cape jacket. Khan also went for a ghaghra skirt to go with the look.

Shooting for Filmfare, Sara Alia Khan was styled in a red netted co-ord pair. The capri pants were paired with the same design jacket. Inside the jacket, Sara Ali Khan wore a green and black-white crop top. Check out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram.

In this post, Sara Ali Khan posed wearing a red bridal lehenga. The royal dress had red roses engraved on it. Also, have a look at Sara's simple and elegant jewellery selection. Here's her photo.

The time when Sara Ali Khan was shooting for an entertainment magazine, she wore a quirky saree. The red-coloured saree had an interesting and unique border design. Sara Ali Khan's saree was also draped in an unusual manner.

During Diwali 2019, Sara Ali Khan did a small family shoot. During which, she wore a short red kurti paired with red leggings. The kurti had oversized sleeves. Check out her look.

Image Source - Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

