Sara Ali Khan Looks Stunning In These Various Airport Looks; Check Out Pictures Now!

Sara Ali Khan is one of the finest actors in Bollywood today. The actor who entered the industry with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath (2018), hasn’t looked back since her debut. Daughter of famous Bollywood actor, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara has successfully made her own place in the industry and has won many hearts in a very short span. Along with being known for her versatility, Sara is also known for setting various trends. Lately, Sara has been in the news for her various, unique airport looks. Here are our favourite picks-

Sara Ali Khan's airport looks

Sara Ali Khan is seen travelling in extremely comfortable clothes. She is seen wearing a baby pink sweatshirt with black track pants. She has tied her white colour jacket around her waist and worn white colour shoes.

Sara Ali Khan was spotted at the airport in an all Indian avatar. She wore white kurta and white churidar. She let her orange and pink dupatta flow free. She even wore small jhumkkas to complete the ethnic look.

Sara has worn a white tank top on top of black tracks with white stripes at the side. She has taken a black and white printed scarf and white shoes. She has tied her hair at the back, in a ponytail.

Sara is seen wearing a white colour salwar-kameez. The dress has embroidery all over it. Sara has taken a blood-red colour shoulder bag along with it. She has left her hair open.

