Sara Ali Khan Loses Cool After Shove By Paparazzi; Tells Them 'aap Log Dhakka Maarte Ho'

Celebrities of the film industry have the shutterbugs always on their trail. The stars have different kinds of reactions to this; some who are courteous to the paparazzi, and some who express their displeasure over their invasion of privacy. Sara Ali Khan comes in the former category, and many of her interactions with the media persons, be her smiling 'namaste' pose or moments with them have been a constant feature on her appearances on the streets of Mumbai.

However, the actor too lost her cool after a group of paparazzi reporters accidentally pushed her amid their attempts to capture her photos in the best angle. She also refused to pose for pictures after the incident.

Sara Ali Khan loses cool after being shoved by paparazzi, refuses to pose

The incident took place on Wednesday where Sara was on her way from her vanity van to her car following a shoot. Dressed in a yellow dress, a group of mediapersons seemed to have rushed to take pictures of the actor. The interaction started on a usual note with the mediapersons asking how she was doing, and she replied with her smile.

However, things turned chaotic and Sara was seen raising her hands in disapproval after being pushed. She then stormed to her car. As the paparazzi reporters then asked her to pose, she continuously said, 'no'.

"Bhai, aap log dhakka maarte ho (you guys push)" she said after which the car window was pulled up. Despite being unhappy, she smiled and waved when her car was about to move.

The Kedarnath star won praises for her conduct amid the chaotic scenes. In the comments section of one of the paparazzi videos, netizens called her 'sweet' for smiling even after she was pushed.

Sara Ali Khan's bond with paparazzi

Despite the incident, Sara is known to share fun-filled moments with the shutterbugs. A highlight of this was during the release of her last film Atrangi Re. When she stepped out for the promotions, she had danced with them on one of the songs from the film, Chaka Chak.

She had even celebrated her 26th birthday with the mediapersons by cutting the cake in front of them.

Sara Ali Khan on the professional front

Meanwhile, Sara is still awaiting her fourth theatrical release, as her last two films Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re premiered online.

The 26-year-old has completed the shooting of a film with Vicky Kaushal. She started the shooting of the film Gaslight in Gujarat late last month.