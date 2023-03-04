Sara Ali Khan On 'craziest Thing' She Has Done In Love

Sara Ali Khan recently shared a video on her Instagram handle with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore. The promotional clip for their respective movies, Sharmila's Gulmohar and Sara's Gaslight, showed the pair having fun as they exchanged remarks back and forth.

When asked, “What is the craziest thing you’ve ever done in the name of love?” Sharmila remembered an incident that happened many years ago while she was filming in Panvel. The actress claimed that there was an early pack-up due to some technical issues and her first impulse was to see off her husband Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi before her left for Danta in Gujarat.

After a frantic trip in an Ambassador car, When Sharmila arrived on time, Mansoor asked her to come to Danta with him. Sharmila recalled that she had spontaneously accepted his offer. She said, “There was no toothbrush, toothpaste, no clothes, no make-up, nothing. I just boarded the flight to Danta and I had a blast. And I wore Tiger’s shorts, somebody’s shirt and we had a lot of fun.”

When Sara was questioned about the same, she replied,"I am so busy with the crazy and stupid part that I don't reach the love part. I think that's the actual truth and its really sad."

On the work front, Sara is all set to appear in director Kannan Iyer's Ae Watan Mere Watan. She will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled project opposite Vicky Kaushal. She is also doing directors Homi Adajania and Anurag Basu's upcoming films.