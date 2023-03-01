Sara Ali Khan Opens Up About Her Career, Says This Is Her Age To Make Mistakes

Sara Ali Khan recently talked about the ups and downs she had to face in her 5 years of acting career. The actress emphasised how she always focused on learning something new and said that making errors is a part of the journey. Sara also discussed her successes, failures, and other goals that she wished she had been able to attain.

Speaking to Eastern Eye, the Atrangi Re actress said “As an actor, we learn a lot every day. And our journey also involves the same. I always try to learn something or the other. But I also feel that I have made some mistakes."

"I have done such films which have not been loved by the audience. But then again, this is my age to make mistakes. Also, I feel that it’s important to fall down to get up every time. And I have had my own set of setbacks.”

“Moreover, I have learned that making mistakes is a part of the journey and I think there has to be an allowance for that,” Sara added.

Sara Ali Khan's work profile

Sara Ali Khan debuted in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath. She later went on to work in films like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1. While Kedarnath and Simmba met with success at the box-office, Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No. 1 failed to impress the audience.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re. The movie starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in lead roles. Now, she is all set to appear in Kannan Iyer’s Ae Watan Mere Watan. The actress will also be a part of Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal.