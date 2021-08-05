Sara Ali Khan Opens Up On Amrita Singh & Saif Ali Khan's Divorce, Calls It 'best Decision'

Sara Ali Khan recently opened up about her father and mother, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce. The young actor said that her parents weren't happy together and getting separated was the best decision for them. Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh married in 1991 and share two kids, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. The duo called it quits in 2004.

Sara Ali Khan on her parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's divorce

Sara Ali Khan while on the talk show Feet Up With The Stars opened up about her parents' decision to separate and said that it was for the best. Sara said, "It’s very simple. If you see there are two options. Either live in the same house where no one is happy or live separately, where everyone is happy with their own lives, and you also get a different kind of love and warmth every time you meet. I live with my mother. She’s my best friend means everything to me. I have a father too who is always available on the phone, and I can meet him whenever I want. I don’t think they were happy together ultimately, so I guess to separate was the best decision to make at the time."

She further added that both her parents were happy in their own world and lives and that made their kids' lives happy as well. She explained that all of them were much happier than they would have been and that everything happened for a reason.

Sara Ali Khan shares the first picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh

Netizens got a glimpse of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's son Jeh through Sara Ali Khan's Instagram post. Taking to her Instagram on the occasion of Eid al-Adha, Sara shared a family photo that also included her brothers Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan. While sharing the photo Sara put an emoji on Jeh's face to not reveal it to the public. Her caption read, "Eid Mubarak, May Allah grants everyone peace, prosperity and positivity. Inshallah hoping for better times for us all #stay safe #gratitude."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in the musical drama film Atrangi Re alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. The movie was scheduled for Valentine's day release but was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Image: Sara Ali Khan's Instagram

