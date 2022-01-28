Sara Ali Khan Poses With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan In Minus 7 Degrees In Kashmir; See Pics

Actor Sara Ali Khan, who left the audience impressed with her performance in Aanand L Rai's latest romantic drama Atrangi Re, is currently enjoying a getaway with friends and younger brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Known for sharing pictures and videos of her trips on social media, the young actor added new memories to her travel diaries. Take a look at the stunning pictures and videos of the actor with her friends captured at minus seven degrees.

Sara Ali Khan's snowy getaway with brother Ibrahim

Taking to her Instagram on January 28, the 26-year-old shared multiple pictures from her trip to Gulmarg, Kashmir. She was accompanied by her brother Ibrahim and friends, Ishika Shroff and Sara Vaisoha. The sibling duo clicked several pictures together as well as enjoyed skiing. Sara shared the pictures with the caption, ''Home is where the brother is'' As per pictures uploaded on her Instagram story, the young actor also enjoyed a serene bonfire and hot drinks.

More on Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan recently wrapped filming her upcoming film with Vicky Kaushal which is directed by Laxman Utekar. On the occasion, she shared a picture with her co-star and wrote a long note thanking the team of the forthcoming untitled venture and co-stars. She began, ''It’s a film wrap 🍿🎥🎬🎞Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience, and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09 🤗🤗🤗 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai.''

She continued, ''Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented, and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you.

@pvijan #DineshVijan @maddockfilms thank you for being such considerate, caring, and loving producers. Set and work truly felt like home, and you people truly felt like family,'' The young actor also tagged many people in her post and extended her gratitude for their contribution to the film.

(Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95)