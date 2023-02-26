Sara Ali Khan Poses With Her 'sapno Ki Rani' Grandmother Sharmila Tagore; See Photo

Sara Ali Khan shared a photo with her grandmother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore on Instagram. The Kedarnath actress keeps posting precious moments with her family members on social media time to time and her picture with grandmom Sharmila is being liked by the netizens.

It seemed as if the photo was clicked outside a cinema hall. While Sara looked beautiful in a blue and white printed kurta, Sharmila wore a blue saree. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, the Love Aaj Kal 2 actress wrote, "Mere Sapno ki rani, is my most stunning granny."

Take a look at the post below:

Sara's Instagram caption referred to the song Mere Sapno Ki Rani, which featured Sharmila Tagore and Rajesh Khanna. It was sung by Kishore Kumar.

As soon as the post was shared, several fans took to her comments section and complimented them. One fan wrote, "Sharmila Tagore looking so beautiful." Another one commented, "Your grand maa is sooo classy."

While netizen wrote, "Can't wait to see you shine and inshallah you'll make your dadi so so so proud of you," another one penned, "Gorgeous granny's gorgeous granddaughter."

Sharmila Tagore and Sara Ali Khan's professional life

Sharmila Tagore is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gulmohar. Rahul V's directorial also features Manoj Bajpayee, Amol Palekar, Suraj Sharma, Simran Rishi Bagga and Kaveri Seth in pivotal roles. The actress will return to films after almost 13 years. She was last seen in Break Ke Baad.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan is all set to appear in Prime Video's Ae Watan Mere Watan. She will also feature in director Laxman Utekar's upcoming untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal. She was last seen in Aanand L Rai's directorial Atrangi Re. The movie starred Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in lead roles.