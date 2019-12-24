Sara Ali Khan Posts Adorable Insta Stories Documenting All Of Her Awards

Sara Ali Khan recently took to Instagram and posted a bunch of stories where she showed all of her awards and expressed her gratitude. Sara Ali Khan marked her debut in Bollywood with the film Kedarnath and since then has gone onto sign several projects and brand endorsements.

Sara Ali Khan flaunts her awards

Sara Ali Khan is considered to be one of the most promising talents in the film industry. Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Sara Ali Khan made her debut opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in the film Kedarnath. Since then, Sara Ali Khan was flooded with offers for various films and brands. The daughter of 'Chhote Nawab' never had to look back after making her debut in Kedarnath.

As mentioned earlier, Sara Ali Khan is all busy with her upcoming projects and brand endorsements. But the Simmba actor took some time out from her busy schedule and looked back at the year 2019. Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and posted a string of Instagram stories in a way documented all the awards that she won. Check out these Instagram stories posted by Sara Ali Khan here.

Also read | Bollywood Star Kids Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday And Others Who Won Hearts In 2019

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Is A Ray Of Sunshine As She Steps Out In The City

Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming movies

As mentioned earlier, Sara Ali Khan marked her debut in Bollywood with Kedarnath. In this movie, Sara Ali Khan was paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and the film was directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The film was a box-office success.

Right after Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan worked opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba. Simmba was directed by Rohit Shetty and turned out to be another successful project for Sara.

Soon Sara Ali Khan will be sharing screen space with ABCD actor Varun Dhawan in the movie Coolie No.1. The film is directed by Varun Dhawan’s father ace director David Dhawan. She will be also seen sharing screen space with Kartik Aaryan in Love Aaj Kal 2 which will be also directed by Imtiaz Ali just like its prequel.

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Wraps Up Shooting Of Coolie No. 1 With This Relatable Post; See Pic

Also read | Sara Ali Khan Beats Janhvi Kapoor And Ananya Panday In Forbes List

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.