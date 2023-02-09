Sara Ali Khan Posts Cute Birthday Wish For Mother Amrita Singh, Calls Her 'my Rock'

Sara Ali Khan's Amrita Singh celebrated her 65th birthday on Thursday, February 9. To mark the occasion, Sara shared an adorable post on her Instagram account. She posted a picture from their trip to Udaipur with a sweet note. She wrote in the caption, "Happiest birthday to my whole world. Thank you for always being my rock (sometimes by cushion), my moral compass, my mirror (pun intended) and my aspiration."

In the picture, Amrita can be seen wearing a black-and-white dress, Sara Ali Khan donned an ethnic attire in white with pink thread embroidery on the sleeves. She teamed up her suit with a pink coloured dupatta. To complete her look, the actress paired her outfit with a pair of juttis, pink bangles and jhumkas.

In one of the photos Sara shared, the mother and daughter were seated next to each other, holding hands. In the other image, she hugged her mother while keeping her head on top of hers.

Check out the post here:

Sara has been posting snippets of her trip to Udaipur on her Instagram Stories. She previously shared a picture of an authentic Rajasthani thali (plate), which included delicacies like dal baati churma and gatte ki sabzi. She also provided a sneak peek of the hotel where she was staying.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will soon be starring in an untitled Laxman Utekar project alongside Vicky Kaushal. She will also appear in Gaslight, a film starring Vikrant Massey, and Metro... In Dino with Aditya Roy Kapur.