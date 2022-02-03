Sara Ali Khan Responds To A Fan's Question 'Why Are Your Shayaris So Bad?'

Sara Ali Khan is well-known for her creative and dynamic captions on social media and was recently asked a question about it in an ‘Ask me Anything’ session she conducted on social media. She took to Instagram and decided to engage with her followers online. A netizen then took a dig at her rhyming captions and asked her why her shayaris are ‘so bad’. The actor however replied with a befitting and hilarious response as she penned down yet another shayari.

Sara Ali Khan responds to netizen asking why her shayaris are ‘so bad’

The Bollywood actor took to her Instagram account on Thursday and conducted an 'Ask me Anything' session with her fans and followers. One of the questions she was asked were, "Why are your Shayaris so bad?" The actor however took the question in her stride and responded to the question with yet another shayari. She answered that her shayaris are bad became they drive people mad and also mentioned that 'rude judgments' do not make her sad. She wrote, "So I drive positive people like you mad. And because rude judgments don't make me sad. And I am who I am in spite efforts of mom and dad. As it's a result of all the laughter and fun I had. And not to mention after that I feel glad. I hope you don't actually dislike my shayari, and if you do then just a tad..."

The actor recently made a video montage of clips and pictures from her recent vacation with her friends and uploaded the video online. She penned down a shayari in the caption and wrote, "Missing this wind in my hair 💨 Sunkissed face, messy hair ☀️ So here’s a glimpse I thought I’d share 💁🏻‍♀️ All day chilling- not a care🥰Sunrise sunset great vibes everywhere🌅❤️"

Sara was also asked, "How are you so cheerful and happy always?" The actor's reply was easy as she mentioned one should surround themselves with what makes them happy. She wrote, "Surround yourself with what makes you happy. Live in the moment and be grateful."

Sara Ali Khan's films

Atrangi Re was one of the most popular Sara Ali Khan films and she is currently basking in the success of her role as Rinku. She recently revealed that she had wrapped up filming her next untitled film, in which she will take on the lead role opposite Vicky Kaushal. She shared a picture featuring the duo, but the title of the movie still remains unknown. The actor however will play the role of Somya and the project will be directed by Laxman Utekar.

