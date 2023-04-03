Sara Ali Khan Reveals Her Marriage Plans And The One She Will Tie The Knot With

Sara Ali Khan reveals her thoughts on marriage and the kind of person she is looking to get married to. The Gaslight actress mentioned that she is interested in marriage but she is still waiting for the right person. She revealed the type of person she is on the lookout for someone ‘andha and pagal’ (blind and mentally unstable).

Sara Ali Khan marriage

In an interview with Shehnaaz Gill, actor Sara Ali Khan was asked if she is thinking of getting married. The Atrangi Re actress said, “Not yet. I'll have to find someone 'andha (blind)' and 'pagal (crazy)' who will marry me. I'm searching currently.” She also added that is necessary for her partner to be blind and mad because otherwise, he will recognize her and run away immediately.

Sara was then asked if she is interested in getting married. She replied that she is definitely interested in marriage, but it is not the right time for her to get into it. After hearing Sara’s reply to her question, Shehnaaz Gill added that it is not easy for men to be able to handle women like them.

Sara reveals she does not mind working with Kartik Aryan

In another interview, Sara was asked about her prospects of starring in Aashiqui 3, in which Kartik Aryan is confirmed to play a lead role. She said that even though she has not been offered the film yet, she will do it if offered. In 2020, Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aryan were rumoured to be dating, however, as per reports, the actors have parted ways.

Sara Ali Khan movies

Sara gears up for the release of her new film, Gaslight which also stars Chitrangada Singh, Vikrant Massey and Rahul Dev. She will also be seen in the upcoming movie Metro In Dino which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher and others. Sara will also be seen opposite Vicky Kaushal in an untitled movie by director Laxman Utekar. The other upcoming films of Sara Ali Khan are Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak.