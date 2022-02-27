Sara Ali Khan Reveals What Makes Her 'yell, Scream, & Cry' In Latest Video; Watch

Sara Ali Khan enjoys a massive fan following on her social media. She is quite active on her Instagram. The Kedarnath actor often treats her fans with some of her amazing pictures and her social media account is a visual treat for her fans as it is full of interesting posts.

The Love Aaj Kal actor, who left the audience impressed with her performance in Aanand L Rai's latest romantic drama Atrangi Re, recently shared an interesting reel with her fans and reveals what makes her 'yell, scream & cry.'

'Behind the scene struggles of selecting a perfect outfit'

Sara is among the most stylish actors in B-town. Her choice of outfits has always managed to stun the fashion police. The star usually opts for comfortable attire that looks elegant and fashionable at the same time. The actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind the scene struggle of how her stylist makes her wear numerous outfits. The reel starts with Sara walking into the frame and the voiceover saying ‘My stylist makes me try a million outfits. This is how it goes.’ Then we see the Coolie no.1 actor trying numerous outfits, from lehengas to bikinis to short dresses.

Sharing the reel, Sara penned a quirky caption. Describing her struggle the actor wrote “Try try try. Till it’s almost brain fry. But I know the real reason why. You make me go through all this- yell scream and cry. And not gonna lie. I love the effort you consistently apply @stylebyami ”

Here take a look at the video:

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt comments. One of the users wrote, " ONLY YOU would put the GUTS to post your trial pictures but then you look 💣 even in these trial images @saraalikhan95 LOVE LOVE LOVE YOU ❤️❤️❤️."Another wrote "Ravishing look @saraalikhan95 Mam 😍" While the rest of the users simply dropped fire and heart emoticons.

Sara Ali Khan Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen in Laxman Utekar's directorial. In the film, the actor will play the role of Somya The film is reportedly a sequel to the 2019 romantic comedy Luka Chuppi. Apart from Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi. The romantic comedy is scheduled to go on floors in November.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95