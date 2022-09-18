Sara Ali Khan Reveals Whether She'd Portray Grandmom Sharmila Tagore In Latter's Biopic

Sara Ali Khan earlier extended her best wishes to her grandmother Sharmila Tagore who is set to mark her comeback to acting with her film Gulmohar. She recently expressed her opinion about portraying her grandmother on screen in her biopic and revealed how she didn't know whether she’d be able to fill in her shoes or not.

Sara Ali Khan reflects on portraying her grandmother in latter’s biopic

According to Roposo Live, Sara Ali Khan went candid about her bond with her grandmother and legendary actor Sharmila Tagore and expressed her opinion on portraying her on screen in her biopic. She stated how graceful she is and added that she doesn't know whether she was as graceful as she is. She went on to add that though she speaks to her grandmother quite a lot but didn’t spend much time speaking to her about her career. Stating further, Sara also praised her by adding how she is a classy lady who is so well-read, interested in current events and has a great sense of humour.

Sara said, “She's so graceful. I don't know if I'm graceful. I speak to badi amma (grandmother) quite a lot, but I don't think I've actually spent much time speaking to her about her career as such. There are so many other things. She's so well-read, interested in current events, and has a great sense of general knowledge. She's such a classy lady and she's had such a life. She has world views and we've spent so much more time talking about that than actually her craft, which I think I should."

Moreover, when asked about who in the industry had a career she hoped to have, Sara Ali Khan said, “This is not a novel answer. Everybody expects it. Everyone on this live show is going to be like ‘oh she’s going to say Alia Bhatt’ but yeah. She did a Karan Johar film and a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film simultaneously. Any of you that know what I want even a little bit, know that’s the answer- If you can be Gangu (Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Rani (KJo’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani) at the same time, then that's (she made a face expressing amazement). I saw ‘Student of the Year’ and ‘Highway’ in the span of two years and that’s amazing.”

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in a movie opposite Vicky Kaushal. Among the other projects in her kitty is the film Gaslight along with Vikrant Massey.

