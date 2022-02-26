Sara Ali Khan Reviews Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'; Calls Her An 'inspiration'

Alia Bhatt has been in the headlines ever since the release of her highly anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi. After a lot of postponements, the film was finally released on Friday, February 25. The Highway actor is garnering praises from all corners for her outstanding portrayal of the mafia don and madam of a Kamathipura brothel in the film. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has become a trending topic these days with netizens and a lot of movie buffs expressing their views on the film.

A lot of celebrities including Jahnvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Neetu Singh and many others praised Alia Bhatt's performance in the film. The latest entry in the list is actor Sara Ali Khan who recently took to her Instagram handle and shared her opinion on Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sara Ali Khan is all praises for Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

On Friday, actor Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and lauded Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Kedarnath actor wrote "Amazing ! Outstanding! Brilliant! @aliaabhatt you're just the best. Truly an inspiration. How effortless and perfect are you! Sanjay Sir no words can do justice to how beautifully you shoot every frame and scene. Yet again, awe struck by you @bhansaliproductions". Here take a look-

Other celebs who praised Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi

On Friday, actor Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and penned her thoughts on the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. In her review, the evergreen actor wrote, "Watch how @aliaabhatt hits the ball out of the park."

Earlier actor Vicky Kaushal also praised the biopic film. Vicky wrote, "Absolutely shook by the sheer brilliance at display in this film. SLB Sir you are a master! And Alia Bhatt, I don’t even know what to say about you… Breathtaking amazing as Gangu! Hats off,". In the end, he also urged fans to watch the film and wrote “Big Screen Cinema Magic. Don’t Miss!"

More about Gangubai Kathiawadi

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. Its plot revolves around a young woman, Gangubai, who ran brothels in Mumbai's Kamathipura in the 60s. It is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book called 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.Its cast includes Ajay Devgn, along with Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Bhargava Pahwa, Indira Tiwari, and Varun Kapoor in supporting roles. Huma Qureshi has also appeared in an extended cameo.

