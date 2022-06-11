Last Updated:

Sara Ali Khan Roped In For Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2'? All You Should Know

According to reports, Sara Ali Khan is in talks to star alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the sequel of his blockbuster film 'Dream Girl'. Know details here.

Written By
Kriti Nayyar
Sara Ali Khan, ayushmann

Image: @saraalikhan95/@ayushmannk/Instagram


Ayushmann Khurrana charmed his way into audiences' hearts with his stint as Karamveer/Pooja in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl. The film saw Khurrana take on the role of a cross-gender actor, whose impersonation of a female voice garners the attention of many. The film's positive reception among fans and critics has led to the development of its sequel, with reports suggesting Sara Ali Khan has been roped in as the female lead. 

According to Mid-Day, Sara was deemed fit as a 'feisty, young' star and makers have begun talks with her. For the unversed, earlier reports suggested that  Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash would be making her Bollywood debut with the project, but things seem to have a u-turn. 

Will Sara Ali Khan star with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2?

A source mentioned, "The makers are looking for a feisty, young star. They think Sara fits the bill, and have begun talks with her. However, it is still in the early stages. The film will go on floors only later in the year.” If Sara comes on board the project, it would mark the stars' first-ever collaboration. The duo was also to team up for a  Maddock Films comedy a few years back, but things couldn't materialise due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

READ | 'Anek' Box Office early estimates: Ayushmann film fails miserably, Day 3 collections low

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, which hit theatres on May 27. Also starring JD Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra, the project centred around an undercover cop on a mission to gain peace in Northeast India. He also has Doctor G alognsde Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Lastly, he will be seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in An Action Hero. 

READ | ‘Anek’ Box Office Collection, Day 4: Ayushmann's action film fails to thrill fans

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was busy filming for Laxman Utekar's yet-untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal. Wrapping up the film earlier this year, Sara penned a note that read, "It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better.”

READ | Sara Ali Khan lauds Sharmila Tagore as actor makes comeback on-screen with 'Gulmohar'

 (Image: @saraalikhan95/@ayushmannk/Instagram)

READ | Ananya Panday grooves to Pushpa's Saami Saami with Sara Ali Khan post wrapping IIFA event
READ | Sara Ali Khan ignores question about Kartik Aaryan, reacts to 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's success
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND