Sara Ali Khan Roped In For Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2'? All You Should Know

Ayushmann Khurrana charmed his way into audiences' hearts with his stint as Karamveer/Pooja in Raaj Shaandilyaa's Dream Girl. The film saw Khurrana take on the role of a cross-gender actor, whose impersonation of a female voice garners the attention of many. The film's positive reception among fans and critics has led to the development of its sequel, with reports suggesting Sara Ali Khan has been roped in as the female lead.

According to Mid-Day, Sara was deemed fit as a 'feisty, young' star and makers have begun talks with her. For the unversed, earlier reports suggested that Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash would be making her Bollywood debut with the project, but things seem to have a u-turn.

Will Sara Ali Khan star with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2?

A source mentioned, "The makers are looking for a feisty, young star. They think Sara fits the bill, and have begun talks with her. However, it is still in the early stages. The film will go on floors only later in the year.” If Sara comes on board the project, it would mark the stars' first-ever collaboration. The duo was also to team up for a Maddock Films comedy a few years back, but things couldn't materialise due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann was recently seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Anek, which hit theatres on May 27. Also starring JD Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra, the project centred around an undercover cop on a mission to gain peace in Northeast India. He also has Doctor G alognsde Shefali Shah and Rakul Preet Singh. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap. Lastly, he will be seen alongside Jaideep Ahlawat in An Action Hero.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was busy filming for Laxman Utekar's yet-untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal. Wrapping up the film earlier this year, Sara penned a note that read, "It’s a film wrap. Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better.”

(Image: @saraalikhan95/@ayushmannk/Instagram)