Sara Ali Khan Says 2020 Was 'very Bad' For Her; Here's Why

Actor Sara Ali Khan spoke about how 2020 kept getting worse for her. The Kedarnath star said that she went through a break up in that year, adding that it got “progressively worse" after that. She also touched upon the criticism she received for her performance in Love Aaj Kal 2 and how she took it all in.

Sara Ali Khan was rumoured to be dating her co-star Kartik Aaryan from the Imtiaz Ali film. However, in her interview, she did not reveal who she broke up with. In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on an episode of the podcast series The Ranveer Show, Sara said that 2020 was a “very bad year" for her. She even said that it was the “worst phase of her life.”

“2020 just got progressively worse. It started with a breakup and kept getting worse. It was a very bad year and most of it is on the internet.”

Sara went on to reflect on the criticism she received for Love Aaj Kal 2. She said that when you’re feeling “heartbroken, miserable, exhausted, scared, nervous,” it doesn’t matter what people reading about you on the Internet have to say about it.

"Sometimes, when you know you deserve the trolling or when something is really bad, the fact that it is on the internet is so incidental and so trivial compared to the fact that it happened, that it doesn’t really matter. If you’re heartbroken, miserable, exhausted, scared, nervous, kya farak padta hai 20 logg padd rahe hain, khud apne andar jwalamukhi ho raha hai (It’s not substantial what 20 people are reading about you when you’re already welling up inside), that it doesn’t matter”

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan dating rumours

Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan were reportedly dating, though they never confirmed the relationship or the rumours that they had broken up. Previously, director Karan Johar said that he played cupid for them. While appearing on the a chat show, Sara had expressed her desire to go on a date with Kartik.