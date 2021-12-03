Sara Ali Khan Says 'Atrangi Re' Director Helped Her Gain Confidence Post 'Love Aaj Kal 2'

Sara Ali Khan who will soon be seen in the movie Atrangi Re, opened up about the failure of her movie Love Aaj Kal 2 that also featured Kartik Aaryan.

The actor said that Atrangi Re came to her just after Love Aaj Kal 2 and the failure of the movie shook her confidence. Sara said that Aanand L Rai helped to gain her confidence back and gave her a new chance when she needed it the most.

Sara Ali Khan says Director Aanand L Rai helped her gain confidence

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan opened up about the failure of her movie Love Aaj Kal 2 directed by Imitiaz Ali that also co-starred Kartik Aaryan. The movie received negative reviews from critics and the audience. The actor said that Atrangi Re came to her just after the release of Love Aaj Kal 2 which didn't get much love from the audience. She continued and explained that after two weeks of Love Aaj Kal 2's release, she was on the sets of Atrangi Re and her confidence was not that high.

That's when the director Aanand L Rai helped her to gain back her confidence. Sara said that the director taught her how to love her character and gave her a chance at a time she needed it the most. She also added, "Aanand Ji taught me not to carry the baggage of failure or success with me and be present there at the moment and go out and play on the front foot and do my best."

Meanwhile, the trailer of Atrangi Re was unveiled by makers, the movie also stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead role. Also a new song from the movie Chaka Chak was released on November 29. Sharing the poster of the song Sara wrote, "Bihar ki chori, Atrangi love story, Alag hai relation, Jhatak hai iska fashion. But is shaadi ke occasion, Par karenge full on celebration." The movie will be skipping theatrical release and is s set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on December 24, 2021, coinciding with Christmas.

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95