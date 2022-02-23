Sara Ali Khan Says She 'doesn't Know Sukesh Chandrashekhar But Got Gift From Suraj Reddy'

In a key development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed a supplementary charge sheet against con-man Sukesh Chandrashekar. While Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were the first two actors who had received gifts from the conman, ED has now questioned Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Bhumi Pednekar.

ED found out that the two actors were also approached by the conman. While Sara Ali Khan was approached by a man named Suraj Reddy, Pinky Irani introduced Bhumi Pednekar as an HR of New Express Post.

As per the charge sheet, Sara Ali Khan submitted an e-mail and revealed she does not know anyone of the name Sukesh Chandrasekhar or Shekhar.

Sara Ali Khan revealed she does not know anybody named Sukesh Chandrashekhar but did receive a message from a man named Suraj Reddy. While the actor refused to take any gifts, Reddy continued to insist. After many attempts, Sara Ali Khan agreed to receive a box of chocolates. However, Reddy also sent her a Frank Muller watch with a box of chocolates.

Sara Ali Khan's statement on Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Sara Ali Khan vide email dated 14.01.2022 submitted that she does not know anyone of the name Sukesh Chandrasekhar or Shekhar but someone under the name of Mr. Suraj Reddy did WhatsApp her on 21.05.2021 wherein he said that he would like to gift her a car as a “family gesture” and mentioned that his CEO Mrs. Irani had tried to contact her. She further submitted that Suraj Reddy continued insisting on showering her with gifts and she constantly refused the same. However, after many attempts of refusing him, she did agree on receiving a box of chocolates from him and thereafter he sent a “Frank Muller Watch” along with the chocolates.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of carrying out a Rs 200 crore extortion while being locked up in the Rohini jail. The conman allegedly used high-tech software to spoof landline numbers of top officials and then carried out his extortion racket. His wife, Malayalam actor Leena Maria Paul has also been arrested in the case.

Image: PTI/Instagram/@saraalikhan95