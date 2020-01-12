The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Sara Ali Khan Seeks Blessings At A Temple With Mother Amrita Singh

Bollywood News

'Love Aaj Kal' actress Sara Ali Khan was seen at a temple in Juhu with mother Amrita Singh. The actress donned an all-white attire.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:

'Love Aaj Kal' actress Sara Ali Khan was seen at a temple in Juhu with mother Amrita Singh. The actress donned an all-white attire. Sara was also seen giving money to the poor at the gate of the temple. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SUNNY DEOL "MISSING" POSTERS
AMIT SHAH LAUNCHES ATTACK AT OPPN
PROFESSORS SLAM LEFT POLITICS
SANJAY SINGH ALLEGES SCAM IN DDA
GOPICHAND ON SAINA NEHWAL-PADUKONE
DHONI ON HIS RUN OUT IN THE WC