Sara Ali Khan is enjoying one of the busy phases of her career at the moment. Days after her latest film Atrangi Re fetched her appreciation from various quarters, she started the shooting of a film opposite Vicky Kaushal. Amid the shooting in Madhya Pradesh, the youngster seemed to have managed some time off.

Sara spent some quality time with her mother, veteran actor Amrita Singh during her break. The duo did so by visiting a temple in Madhya Pradesh. They expressed their delight following their spiritual experience at the temple.

Sara Ali Khan visits Lord Shiva temple in Madhya Pradesh with mother Amrita Singh

Sara was dressed in a white salwar kameez, while Amrita Singh donned a blue traditional outfit as they visited the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Ujjain. The Kedarnath star dropped photos from the venue, as she posed with Amrita Singh ahead of a pond and a fountain inside.

She captioned the post, "Maa aur Mahakal', referring to her mother and Lord Shiva, the deity that is worshipped at the temple, respectively. Sara also chanted terms in praise of Lord Shiva.

Sara's Instagram handle is filled with moments of her visits to places of worship. Previously, Sara and Amrita Singh had visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah in February last year. In November, even another actor, Jahnvi Kapoor had accompanied the former as they visited the Kedarnath temple.

Sara Ali Khan on the professional front

Sara Ali Khan starred as a Bihari girl who is rebelling against her family wanting to get her forcibly married in Atrangi Re. Her character is then shown stuck between feelings for two men, one, her lover, and the other, the person she gets forcibly married to. The characters were portrayed by Akshay Kumar and Dhanush respectively.

The Aanand L Rai directorial was a success on Disney + Hotstar, as it recorded the best first weekend viewership for the OTT platform

Sara was clicked shooting with Vicky Kaushal in Madhya Pradesh a few days ago. She was snapped seated behind her co-star on a bike. The film is reportedly a sequel to the romantic comedy 2019 Luka Chuppi.