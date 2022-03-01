Actor Sara Ali Khan is very active on her social media. Sara's Instagram is a visual treat for her fans and followers. She often shares glimpses of her upcoming projects or vacations with her fans. Be it Mountains or beaches, lakes or seas, Sara has all of it on her Instagram. The actor has a jam-packed year with a lot of projects in her kitty, taking some time out from her busy schedule, Sara recently travelled to various destinations with her family and friends.

Recently, the 26-year-old actor posted a beautiful mini travel vlog that gave fans a sneak peek into her vacation diaries. The short clip had glimpses of Incredible India as the Kedarnath actor can be seen exploring places right from Rajasthan to Manali.

Sara Ali Khan travel diaries

On Monday, actor Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a two-minute thirty-three-second compilation clip of her vacations. The clip opens with Sara's iconic lines 'Namaste Darshako.'Then we can see the Love Aaj Kal actor enjoying a camel ride and reciting her famous Shayaris. It further shows her enjoying a variety of landscapes, ranging from the Betaab Valley to the Pangong Lake to many other places. Sara's mini-vacation had glimpses of all. Further, we can also see her enjoying herself with her friends in a Shikara, motorboat, and on the beach. The video gives fans a proper ‘Bharat Darshan’ tour. Sharing the video, Sara captioned the post as " Namaste Darshako, From the hills to the sea, Bharat is as beautiful as can be 🇮🇳"

Here take a look at the post-

As soon as the video surfaced online, fans took to the comments section. One of the users wrote "Wow all the places r serene (two heart-eyed emoticons) another wrote "How cute is this (multiple heat emoticons)" Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and fire emoticons in the comments section.

Image: Instagram@saraalikhan95