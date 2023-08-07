Sara Ali Khan Shares Photos With Friends From Goa Vacation A Day After Friendship Day

Quick links:
Sara Ali Khan recently went on a trip with her friends. The actress has now taken to her social media to share pictures from the holiday.
Sara Ali Khan took some time off of work to travel to Goa. On the trip, she was joined by her childhood friends.
She shared a picture of herself in a bikini while enjoying her leisure time beside the swimming pool.
Sara also shared a picture with her friends from inside the pool. Along with the photo, she also shared that she has been friends with the people for the past 10 years.
Sara also posed for a candid photograph with her girlfriends. The actress was caught laughing candidly while spending time with her pals.
Sara Ali Khan also shared a photo of herself looking over the picturesque views of nature. She posted a candid picture with her friend group.
In another photo, the actress could be seen posing with her friend against the background of scenic trees.
She captioned the post, "A decade later. The purest love, the lamest jokes, most hysterical laughter, pointless banter, loudest abuses, most competitive board games, highly emotional ideology."
The actress shared a particular photo in which she shared a snap with her friends from her childhood. The photo was taken 10 years back, as per Sara.