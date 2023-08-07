Last Updated:

Sara Ali Khan Shares Photos With Friends From Goa Vacation A Day After Friendship Day

Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram to share multiple photos with her friends from her recent Goa trip. She shared the photos a day after Friendship Day.

Bollywood News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
Sara Ali Khan
1/10
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan recently went on a trip with her friends. The actress has now taken to her social media to share pictures from the holiday. 

Sara Ali Khan
2/10
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan took some time off of work to travel to Goa. On the trip, she was joined by her childhood friends. 

Sara Ali Khan
3/10
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

She shared a picture of herself in a bikini while enjoying her leisure time beside the swimming pool.

Sara Ali Khan
4/10
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara also shared a picture with her friends from inside the pool. Along with the photo, she also shared that she has been friends with the people for the past 10 years. 

Sara Ali Khan
5/10
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara also posed for a candid photograph with her girlfriends. The actress was caught laughing candidly while spending time with her pals. 

Sara Ali Khan
6/10
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan also shared a photo of herself looking over the picturesque views of nature. She posted a candid picture with her friend group. 

Sara Ali Khan
7/10
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

In another photo, the actress could be seen posing with her friend against the background of scenic trees.

Sara Ali Khan
8/10
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

She captioned the post, "A decade later. The purest love, the lamest jokes, most hysterical laughter, pointless banter, loudest abuses, most competitive board games, highly emotional ideology."

Sara Ali Khan
9/10
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

The actress shared a particular photo in which she shared a snap with her friends from her childhood. The photo was taken 10 years back, as per Sara. 

Sara Ali Khan
10/10
Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

She then shared a new snap with the same friends, noting that nothing has changed. Fans and followers of the actress showered her with compliments in the comment section. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Friendship Day: 8 Hollywood stars that set BFF goals for everyone

Friendship Day: 8 Hollywood stars that set BFF goals for everyone
Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar: 7 movie sets designed by late Art Director Nitin Desai

Lagaan, Jodhaa Akbar: 7 movie sets designed by late Art Director Nitin Desai
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com