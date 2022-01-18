Sara Ali Khan Shares Throwback Video Of Her 'all Day Chilling' Maldives Vacay; Watch

Sara Ali Khan took to her social media account on Tuesday and shared a throwback video of a collection of memories she made in the Maldives. She shared a video montage of several moments from her trip with her close friends. Her caption was incredibly creative as she rhymed each line of it and fans hailed her skills.

Sara Ali Khan shares glimpses from Maldives vacation

The Bollywood actor headed to social media to share a sneak-peek into her Maldives vacation with her friends and penned down a creative caption. She included glimpses of herself cycling against the backdrop of the scenic Maldives and also of herself posing on the bark of a coconut tree. She looked stunning in several beach outfits and fans showered love on her in the comments section. In the caption of her post, she reminisced about the wind, messy hair and sunkissed faces. Her unique caption read, "Missing this wind in my hair 💨 Sunkissed face, messy hair ☀️ So here’s a glimpse I thought I’d share 💁🏻‍♀️ All day chilling- not a care🥰Sunrise sunset great vibes everywhere🌅❤️"

Several fans headed to the comments section of the post as soon as the Bollywood actor posted the throwback video. A netizen mentioned they were sure the actor writes her captions herself as no one else could do it for her. Others dropped heart and fire emoticons and also called the video a 'vibe'.

This is now the first time the Atrangi Re actor has shared glimpses from her trip. She earlier took to social media to share a video of her and her friends on jet skies in the sea as they seemed to be having the time of their lives. They wore safety jackets and the actor penned down yet another rhyming caption. She wrote about the choppy waves and the salty sea. The caption read, "Hum nikle on our jet Ski 🏍 Khaara samundar yes, the salty sea 🌊 Adventure time for hum three 💃💃💃 Hair flying, choppy waves but feeling so free 🐬🐬🐬 Laughing, screaming, singing I feel is the key 🔑 To living and loving and allowing yourself to be 😌🥰 And of course, my girls make it easier to another degree 💕💕💕 With them, it’s mauj-masti-maza 100% guarantee 👍🙌"

Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95